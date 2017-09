Morgan Lewis Pushes Pa. Court To Toss $30M Conflict Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (September 26, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP is urging a state judge to throw out a $30 million lawsuit accusing the firm of betraying an ex-client by helping a Wisconsin-based hospital system build a case against it over an allegedly faulty pension plan.



The firm argued in preliminary objections on Friday that its engagement letter with Towers Watson Delaware Inc. specifically allowed it to represent clients even in matters that were directly adverse to the employee benefit consultant’s interests.



“Quite obviously, Towers cannot establish a breach of a...

