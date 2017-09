Ill. Can't Tax Online Lush Orders, Appeals Court Says

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court found Monday a lower court did not err when it said the state of Illinois failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that cosmetics company Lush Internet Inc. was obligated to collect and remit a state use tax.



The court found that testimony and exhibit evidence pertaining to whether Lush Internet, which only has internet sales in Illinois, was a separate business entity with different income tax returns from Lush Cosmetics NY, which has brick-and-mortar stores in Illinois, were properly...

