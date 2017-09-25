HR Rep Fired For Upholding Immigration Laws, Suit Says

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A former director of human resources at a Massachusetts marketing analytics company was fired for refusing to violate immigration laws by laying off U.S. workers before foreign workers, claims a suit removed Monday to Massachusetts federal court.

Former employee Laurie LeMay said she was fired from Zeta Interactive Corp. after telling her superior Sandra Santilli that she opposed layoffs that would terminate U.S. workers but retain foreign workers. These proposed terminations violated federal immigration laws that prevent employers from retaining workers hired under the H-IB and...
Case Information

Case Title

Lemay v. Caivis Investment Company V, LLC et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-11840

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

190(Contract: Other)

Date Filed

September 25, 2017

Law Firms

