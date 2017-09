Trump Names New Asst. Defense Logistics Secretary

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Robert H. McMahon, a retired U.S. Air Force officer and president of a Georgia-based real estate firm, as his nominee for assistant secretary of defense, logistics and materiel readiness.



McMahon, who goes by Bob, was previously the director of C-17 field operations at Boeing Co. and president and CEO of the 21st Century Partnership. He’s currently the president of Fickling Management Services, a real estate management firm in Macon, Georgia, that touts itself as “one of the few distinguished real...

