NFL Looks To Get New Concussion Opt-Out Complaint Tossed

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The NFL asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday to toss the amended complaint filed by former players who opted out of an uncapped settlement agreement with the league in multidistrict concussion litigation, again arguing that the claims are covered in its collective bargaining agreements.



The opt-outs filed their second amended complaint in July after being granted leave by the court, alleging that the league purposely concealed the long-term risks associated with head injuries and failed to implement proper safety measures to protect players. But the...

