Mass. AG Accuses Used Car Dealer Of Deceptive Practices

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office accused “buy here pay here” used car dealer JD Byrider of “saddling” consumers with low-quality cars and high-cost loans in a state court lawsuit filed on Tuesday.



The suit alleges that JD Byrider uses deceptive marketing and sales tactics when offering consumers just one deal — a bundled car sale, financing and repair deal known as the JD Byrider Program — at its four Massachusetts dealership locations in Brockton, Dorchester, Dartmouth and Springfield.



The program sells consumers “poor quality cars,”...

