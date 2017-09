Miami-Based 'Pirate' Radio Station Faces Max FCC Fines

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An unlicensed “pirate” radio station operating out of Miami hit choppy water Tuesday after the Federal Communications Commission proposed steep fines against both its programming provider and, for the first time ever, the property owners whose backyard housed the illegal station’s transmission equipment.



The commission issued a notice of apparent liability for forfeiture against programming provider Fabrice Polynice and homeowners Harold and Veronise Sido and proposed a $144,000 fine against the three — the maximum fine allowed under the Communications Act — after concluding that they...

