IP Cases To Watch At The Supreme Court

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme will soon hear two patent cases, including a potential game-changer that could abolish America Invents Act reviews, and might take up several other intellectual property cases this term dealing with patent damages and injunctions. Here’s a look at the high court’s IP docket for the upcoming term.



Oil States Energy Services LLC v. Greene’s Energy Group LLC



The justices agreed in June to consider whether AIA reviews, which have been used to challenge thousands of patents since they were created in 2012, violate...

