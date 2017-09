Goodwill Fights VA Corrective Action Over Flag Contract

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Goodwill Industries of South Florida Inc. filed a bid protest in the Court of Federal Claims Monday, saying the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs improperly took corrective action over a contract for internment flags that was initially awarded to the nonprofit.



Goodwill said the VA has provided no reasoning for its decision to terminate the non-profit’s contract to produce internment flags after veteran-owned A2Z Supply Corp. and A2Z Promo Zone filed a U.S. Government Accountability Office protest. The corrective action harms not only Goodwill but also...

