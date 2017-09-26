Collaboration Between Company's Tax And IP Experts: Part 1

By Rebel Curd, Sabera Choudhury, Brian Daniel and Robert Goldman September 26, 2017, 1:40 PM EDTLaw360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The protection and management of intellectual property within a multinational enterprise (MNE) is complex and expensive. Internal coordination, particularly between the tax, legal and IP management professionals in an MNE, is essential to ensure that the strategic and financial objectives for IP assets are achieved while minimizing potential risks. In this first article of a two-part series, we discuss the benefits of collaboration between the various internal professionals of an MNE responsible for managing and enhancing the MNE’s valuable IP.
Managing IP Value Streams
There is...