Westinghouse Seeks To Block Ga. Power Contract Termination

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC asked a New York bankruptcy court on Monday not to lift the Chapter 11 stay and allow Georgia Power to terminate the company’s contract to build two nuclear power plants, saying it has not abandoned the work.



Westinghouse denied the claim by Georgia Power and the other entities that jointly own the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Augusta, Georgia, that it has abandoned the project as described in the contract and accused them of maneuvering to boost their claim against the estate...

