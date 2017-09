Feds Say Rothstein Lied, Shouldn't Get 50-Year Term Reduced

Law360, Miami (September 26, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors told a Florida court Tuesday that Scott Rothstein's 50-year sentence for running a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme out of his now-defunct law firm should not be reduced, saying he lied to the government and violated the terms of his plea deal.



Prosecutors moved to withdraw a motion for reduction of sentence that had been filed in June 2011 in which they had asked that a judge reduce Rothstein's sentence because of his help bringing down others involved in the scheme. The 2011 motion was...

