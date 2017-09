Ericsson Says HTC Wireless Royalties Suit Belongs In Texas

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Ericsson Inc. told a Washington federal court Monday that a suit brought by HTC America Inc. alleging excessive royalty demands for aging standard-essential patents should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction or, alternatively, moved to Texas, as Ericsson's U.S. operations are based there.



Ericsson said its Washington offices, facilities and sales HTC cited do not establish personal jurisdiction since they have nothing to do with the complaint’s allegations and fail to satisfy precedential requirements for personal jurisdiction of corporations.



“[HTC is] attempting to litigate this case...

To view the full article, register now.