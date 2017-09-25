Patient Hits Aetna With Privacy Class Action Over Letters

By Christopher Crosby

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A California patient slapped Aetna Inc. with a proposed class action in federal court Monday over confidential HIV-related medical records the company allegedly exposed when it mailed medical information in envelopes with a large, clear plastic front.

The John Doe patient accused the Connecticut-based company of sending information about pharmacy benefits pertaining to the plaintiff's HIV medications in an envelope with a large glassine window, resulting in the disclosure of the plaintiff's name, medical diagnosis, HIV medications, and other insurance and billing information.

The suit is...
Case Information

Case Title

Doe v. Aetna, Inc.


Case Number

3:17-cv-01947

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Marilyn L. Huff

Date Filed

September 25, 2017

Companies

