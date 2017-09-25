Patient Hits Aetna With Privacy Class Action Over Letters

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A California patient slapped Aetna Inc. with a proposed class action in federal court Monday over confidential HIV-related medical records the company allegedly exposed when it mailed medical information in envelopes with a large, clear plastic front.



The John Doe patient accused the Connecticut-based company of sending information about pharmacy benefits pertaining to the plaintiff's HIV medications in an envelope with a large glassine window, resulting in the disclosure of the plaintiff's name, medical diagnosis, HIV medications, and other insurance and billing information.



The suit is...

