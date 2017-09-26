Changes Afoot For Investor-State Arbitration In Europe

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A slew of developments over the last few weeks have highlighted the uncertain path ahead for investor-state arbitration in Europe, even as the European Commission forges ahead with developing a multilateral investment court.



The European Commission on Sept. 13 said it had asked the European Council to issue a decision authorizing the opening of negotiations for a convention establishing a multilateral investment court, part of its overall plan to replace the current ad hoc arbitration system incorporated in the vast web of existing trade deals, which...

