9th Circ. Won't Revive Chip Inventor's Suit Over Tax Spat

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive computer chip inventor Gilbert Hyatt’s suit accusing California’s tax boards of violating his constitutional rights by purportedly dragging out a battle over patent licensing income from the early 1990s, finding that the dispute must be handled on the state level.



A three-judge panel affirmed a California federal judge’s order dismissing Hyatt’s case against the California State Board of Equalization and the state’s Franchise Tax Board, which the inventor had lodged based on delays in an underlying administrative process...

