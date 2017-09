Dems Push For Clawbacks On Departing Equifax CEO's Pay

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats on Tuesday blasted the resignation of Equifax Inc. Chairman and CEO Richard Smith, saying that the longtime executive should see at least some of his compensation clawed back and that he should not escape a hearing before a key Congressional panel.



Atlanta-based Equifax announced Smith’s retirement early Tuesday morning amid the fallout from a hack of its system that led to the Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, home addresses and other key personal information for upward of 143 million consumers being exposed to...

