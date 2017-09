Md. Jury Awards Woman $1M For Negligent Post-Op Care

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Maryland jury determined that a gynecologist negligently treated a woman after a hysterectomy that showed possible signs of cancer and awarded her $1 million, an amount that was later reduced pursuant to state caps on noneconomic damages, the patient’s attorney said Tuesday.



After a four-day trial and about 90 minutes of deliberation, a Prince George’s County Circuit Court jury found that Dr. Lauren Rodgers was negligent in the care and treatment of patient Roslyn Baxter following the removal of her uterus and determined that the...

To view the full article, register now.