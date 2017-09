US Treasury Sanctions North Korean Banks, Individuals

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Tuesday rolled out sanctions targeting 10 North Korean banks and 26 individuals said to have ties to North Korean financial networks, a move aimed at restricting the reclusive regime's ability to tap the international financial system to finance its weapons programs.



The sanctions come as tensions escalate between Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea’s efforts to develop a nuclear arsenal and draw in part on expanded authority granted to the Treasury Department last week by an executive order taking...

