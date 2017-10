Nutter McClennen Picks Up Hinckley Allen Partner In Boston

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP has strengthened its corporate and transactions department with the addition of a partner from Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP, who will work from its office in Boston, the firm has announced.



Matthew P. Doring, whose practice focuses on helping clients navigate complex financial transactions and real estate investment and development opportunities, joined Nutter McClennen on Sept. 26.



Of the move, he told Law360 in an email on Friday that it presented him “with the opportunity to be a partner at a...

