Online Punk Of Kushner Atty Shows Holes In Email Security

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT) -- An email prank on Jared Kushner’s lawyer, a veteran of high-stakes political dramas, may be good for a chuckle, but law firm security experts say bogus emails and online “phishing” are no joke for attorneys.



While Abbe Lowell of Norton Rose Fulbright didn’t reveal anything untoward in a Monday exchange with a person he believed was President Donald Trump’s son-in-law-turned-adviser, his apparent inattention to an unfamiliar email address shows just how easily even sophisticated lawyers can be duped, at least momentarily.



And in all likelihood, the...

