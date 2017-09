St. Jude Scores Arbitration On Ex-Worker's Wage Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A California judge sent part of a putative class action accusing St. Jude Medical Inc. of labor law violations to arbitration Tuesday, rejecting arguments that the medical device company waived its right to enforce an arbitration agreement by initially removing the case to federal court.



St. Jude sought to arbitrate claims from plaintiff Juan Real over alleged failures to pay employees proper wages and provide meal breaks, among other claims.



Despite Real’s arguments that St. Jude waived its right to compel arbitration because it had previously...

