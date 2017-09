Sofia Vergara's Ex-Fiancé Loses Bid To End Pre-Embryo Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Actress Sofia Vergara's lawsuit seeking to prevent her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb from using their frozen pre-embryos will press on after a California judge denied his anti-SLAPP motion Tuesday, rejecting arguments that the suit should be tossed because of prior litigation over his rights to the fertilized eggs.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Rafael Ongkeko adopted a tentative ruling to deny the anti-SLAPP motion from Loeb that argued Vergara's contract-related claims are prevented under the doctrine of litigation privilege because they refer to his establishment of a trust...

