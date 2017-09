Feds Charge 2nd Man In $1M Overseas Investment Loan Scam

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- New Jersey federal prosecutors unsealed charges Tuesday against a second man they say took part in a plot to swindle the Overseas Private Investment Corp. by diverting the bulk of $1 million meant to fund a Liberian bus company into the pockets of its U.S. backers.



William Garrison Jackson, 55, was arrested in Connecticut, arraigned before a federal judge on two conspiracy charges related to money laundering and fraud, and released on bail, according to prosecutors. He is at least the second person to be accused...

