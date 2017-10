Gorsuch Grills Gov't On Rule For Deporting Immigrant Felons

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Monday asked pointed questions during oral arguments in a case in which a legal permanent resident with two burglary convictions in California challenges as “unconstitutionally vague” an immigration law that calls for deporting immigrants who commit violent felonies.



Justice Gorsuch drilled an attorney for the federal government on the extent of the role that judges — as opposed to Congress — should have in determining whether a state-level burglary conviction qualifies as an aggravated felony under federal immigration law,...

