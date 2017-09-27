Expert Analysis

DFARS Cyber Compliance Deadline Is Approaching

By Steven Snyder September 27, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Many people are unaware that a significant number of U.S. companies are subject to regulations that share some similarities with the European General Data Protection Regulation (which has companies that handle European data scrambling to get into compliance). Specifically, government contractors have obligations pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252.204-7000 et. seq.

The DFARS regulations were adopted in October 2016 when the U.S. Department of Defense issued a final rule. (See 82 Fed. Reg. 72986 Oct. 21, 2016, available here.) Entities subject to the...
