Immigrant Bond Hearings Not Required, US Tells Justices

Law360, Washington (October 3, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The federal government sought to convince the U.S. Supreme Court at oral arguments Tuesday that it is under no constitutional obligation to provide bond hearings to immigrants who have been detained for six months pending removal proceedings, an argument that faced headwinds from the court’s liberal justices and relative quiet from their right-leaning colleagues.



The government is asking the court to reverse a Ninth Circuit ruling that such hearings are required under the Constitution’s due process clause — a legal victory for the hundreds of thousands...

