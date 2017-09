5 Indicted For Running Sports Betting Ring Outside Boston

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted five people in connection with an alleged illegal sports betting operation run out of a sports bar in the Boston suburb of Quincy, state Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday.



A statewide grand jury indicted John Manning IV, 39, owner of the Southside Tavern in Quincy, Sean Conroy, 40, the bar’s manager, and Patrick Dolbeare, 36, on gambling, conspiracy and money laundering charges for allegedly running the outfit, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office. Manning’s uncle, James...

