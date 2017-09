Disbarred Atty Still Owes $1M In Taxes, Fed. Court Says

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has ruled that a disbarred Sacramento attorney convicted of tax fraud is still on the hook for more than $1 million in back taxes and penalties, granting summary judgment to the government.



The court found on Monday that Donald Wanland Jr.’s tax liabilities for the years 1996-2003 were rightly not discharged in bankruptcy because the liabilities at issue were taxes “with respect to which the debtor made a fraudulent return or willfully attempted in any manner to evade or defeat such tax[es].”...

