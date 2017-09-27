Cravath Lands Lead FIFA Corruption Prosecutor

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor who led the government’s sprawling FIFA investigation into corruption in international soccer has joined Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in its New York office, the firm said.



Evan Norris joined the firm Sept. 12 as counsel in its litigation department. There he will help clients navigate government and internal investigations and white-collar criminal defense, as well as assist with regulatory compliance and related civil litigation.



“We are delighted to welcome Evan to Cravath,” Daniel Slifkin, Cravath’s head of litigation, said in a...

