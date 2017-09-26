Construction Co. Seeks OK Of $60M Award Against Tanzania

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Japanese construction company asked a D.C. federal court on Tuesday to sign off on a more than $60 million arbitral award issued against several Tanzanian government agencies following a stymied road improvement project.



Konoike Construction Co. Ltd. won the February 2016 award after a London tribunal concluded that the Tanzanian National Roads Agency, the Ministry of Works and other Tanzanian government agencies had improperly called upon another contractor to finish the project on a 79-mile stretch of road in the African nation's interior after Konoike...

