Construction Co. Seeks OK Of $60M Award Against Tanzania
Konoike Construction Co. Ltd. won the February 2016 award after a London tribunal concluded that the Tanzanian National Roads Agency, the Ministry of Works and other Tanzanian government agencies had improperly called upon another contractor to finish the project on a 79-mile stretch of road in the African nation's interior after Konoike...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login