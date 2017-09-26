Construction Co. Seeks OK Of $60M Award Against Tanzania

By Caroline Simson

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Japanese construction company asked a D.C. federal court on Tuesday to sign off on a more than $60 million arbitral award issued against several Tanzanian government agencies following a stymied road improvement project.

Konoike Construction Co. Ltd. won the February 2016 award after a London tribunal concluded that the Tanzanian National Roads Agency, the Ministry of Works and other Tanzanian government agencies had improperly called upon another contractor to finish the project on a 79-mile stretch of road in the African nation's interior after Konoike...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

KONOIKE CONSTRUCTION CO. LIMITED v. MINISTRY OF WORKS (TANZANIA) et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-01986

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Arbitration

Date Filed

September 26, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular