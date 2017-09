LNG Supplier Keeps Arbitral Contract Win Intact

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sided Tuesday with a Trinidadian liquefied natural gas supplier, affirming the company’s arbitration win against a Spanish customer miffed about a contract that wasn’t renewed, and flatly rejecting the customer’s arguments that the international tribunal disregarded the law.



U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected the challenge from Gas Natural Aprovisionamientos SDG SA contesting the arbitration win for Atlantic LNG Co. of Trinidad and Tobago before a New York panel constituted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law. GNA...

