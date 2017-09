3rd Circ. Won’t Revisit Pa. $143M Pipeline Permit Ruling

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Tuesday it won’t revisit its August rejection of an environmental group’s challenge to Pennsylvania water permits issued for a Kinder Morgan unit’s $143 million natural gas pipeline, refusing to hear claims that the decision conflicted with one the circuit had made a week earlier.



By declining to grant rehearing, the appeals court made sure the Aug. 30 panel decision unanimously backing the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s issuance of a conditional Clean Water Act permit for the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC’s...

