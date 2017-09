SK Hynix Offers More Details On $18B Toshiba Memory Deal

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT) -- South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. offered additional details in a regulatory filing on Wednesday about its involvement in Toshiba’s anticipated $18 billion sale of its memory business to a consortium led by Boston-based Bain Capital, as those involved continue to fine-tune the transaction.



SK Hynix said its board of directors approved its plan to participate in the consortium led by Bain Capital, which intends to buy Toshiba Corp.’s memory business, Toshiba Memory Corp., for about 2 trillion yen ($17.8 billion).



The South Korean chipmaker will...

