Takeaways From 2nd Circ. Donna Karan FACTA Ruling

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit added its voice to the chorus of circuit courts of appeal to hold that allegations that defendants included the first six and last four digits of a plaintiff’s credit card number on their receipts in violation of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act were, on their own, insufficient to satisfy the concrete injury requirement necessary for Article III standing. Every circuit court to have confronted similar factual allegations in FACTA cases has found that they fail...

