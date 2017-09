Owner Of Meningitis-Linked Pharmacy Must Forfeit $7.5M

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ordered a New England Compounding Center pharmacist Wednesday to forfeit $7.5 million for his role in a 2012 deadly meningitis outbreak tied to the pharmacy, while the government separately urged the court to order him to pay an additional $73.7 million in restitution to victims.



U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns ordered Barry Cadden to pay the total amount of proceeds he received from the scheme between March 26, 2010, and Oct. 31, 2012. The government separately argued Tuesday Cadden should pay restitution to patients...

