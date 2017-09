Additional Funding For VA Choice Program May Run Out Soon

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The $2.1 billion given to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in August for its Veterans Choice Program is expected to run out between December and March, the agency said Wednesday, a little more than six weeks after President Donald Trump authorized the additional funding.



Trump signed the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act on Aug. 12, providing the $2.1 billion and authorizing new medical facility leases while also giving VA officials additional hiring powers. A VA spokesperson told Law360 on Wednesday that the agency currently...

