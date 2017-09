Norwegian Ocean Shipper To Pay $21M In Price-Fixing Plea

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Norwegian auto-shipping company will pay $21 million in fines after pleading guilty in Maryland federal court to one count of conspiracy for its involvement in a decadelong price-fixing scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.



From January 2001 to at least September 2012, Höegh Autoliners AS worked with competitors to rig bids, divvy up customers and shipping routes, and fix prices for the sale of its international ocean shipments of roll-on, roll-off cargo, the DOJ said in a statement.



For its violation of the...

