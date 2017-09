Trustee Fights Kasowitz Exit From Ampal Bankruptcy

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The trustee for energy investment holding company Ampal-American Israel Corp. accused Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP in a Tuesday bankruptcy court filing of a “preemptive” attempt to quit the case in the face of a discovery contempt threat.



Calling the timing of the law firm’s request to withdraw from representing Ampal-American CEO Yosef Maiman and Merhav (MNF) Ltd. “suspicious,” trustee Alex Spizz said Tuesday that Kasowitz has defied discovery orders and “added insult to injury” by filing a lawsuit in Israel that attacks the U.S. court’s authority....

