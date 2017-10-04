Expert Analysis

How ITC May Handle Inter Partes Review Estoppel

By Bryan Vogel and Derrick Carman October 4, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The America Invents Act introduced inter partes review as an expedited proceeding in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for challenging the validity of issued patents based on prior art patents and printed publications. If the Patent Trial and Appeal Board institutes an IPR proceeding, then the PTAB will issue a final written decision at the conclusion of the proceeding. Under the AIA, if a patent claim is upheld in the final written decision, the patent challenger in the IPR is estopped from asserting “in a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular