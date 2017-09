Judge Finds No Meat In Burger King Receipt Suit Claims

Law360, Miami (September 27, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday granted Burger King’s bid to toss a proposed class action accusing it of printing too many card digits on receipts, finding the consumer failed to allege a concrete injury as needed to give him standing.



Plaintiff Ryan D. Gesten alleged Burger King Corp. violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act by printing more than the allowed last five digits of his credit card on a receipt he received, but the restaurant argued in a July 31 motion to dismiss...

