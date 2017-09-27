AmerisourceBergen To Pay $260M After Mislabeling Drugs

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of pharmaceutical giant AmerisourceBergen Corp. pled guilty Wednesday in a Brooklyn federal court to violating federal rules on the packaging and distribution of drugs and agreed to pay $260 million in fines and forfeiture.



An Alabama subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group opened sterile vials of oncology drugs, pooled the medicine and transferred the drugs into single-dose prefilled syringes, according to a stipulated statement of facts. (AP) AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group sent its attorney, Eric Sitarchuk of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, to plead guilty before...

