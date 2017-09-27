AmerisourceBergen To Pay $260M After Mislabeling Drugs
An Alabama subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group opened sterile vials of oncology drugs, pooled the medicine and transferred the drugs into single-dose prefilled syringes, according to a stipulated statement of facts. (AP) AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group sent its attorney, Eric Sitarchuk of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, to plead guilty before...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login