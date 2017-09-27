House Bill Targets Sports Leagues’ Tax-Exempt Status

By Amy Lee Rosen

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Rep. Blake Farenthold. R-Texas, on Tuesday reintroduced the Properly Reducing Overexemptions for Sports Act, which would prevent professional sports leagues from qualifying as tax-exempt organizations.

H.R. 3830 would eliminate a specific tax exemption for “professional football leagues” by striking those words from 501(c)(6) of the tax code and add special rules to strip tax-exempt status from professional sports leagues with gross receipts in excess of $10 million.

While the NFL voluntarily gave up its tax-exempt status in 2015 after former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, introduced a similar...
