Judge Skeptical Of Waymo’s $1.86B Uber Damages Report

Law360, San Francisco (September 27, 2017, 9:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup looked inclined Wednesday to exclude testimony from a Waymo expert witness pegging damages from Uber’s alleged use of stolen self-driving car trade secrets at $1.86 billion, saying there may be a “fundamental flaw” in the expert’s methodology and telling Waymo’s attorney she could appeal his decision to the Federal Circuit.



Uber claims Michael Wagner’s damages report relied on an Uber corporate development manager’s estimate of future profits if the company was able to speed up its autonomous vehicle technology by acquiring...

