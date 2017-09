Bank Trustee Looks To Ramp Up Embezzlement Probe

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The trustee for an insolvent Russian bank in Chapter 15 legal proceedings in the U.S. asked a bankruptcy court on Tuesday for broad subpoena power to investigate transactions that purportedly link funds embezzled by the bank’s former president to purchases of New York City real estate.



Russia’s Deposit Insurance Agency, which took over as the trustee for Vneshprombank after the Russian government declared it insolvent, said that it should be able to serve subpoenas in order to retrieve documents related to more than 1,300 fraudulent transactions...

