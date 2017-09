Ohio Court Upholds Hospital Win In Suit Over Boy's Death

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a jury verdict clearing a hospital of medical malpractice in connection with a 5-year-old boy's death from ear infection complications, saying the jury’s unnecessary response to a question on the verdict form did not warrant a new trial.



After twice reviving the case only to have the Ohio Supreme Court reverse those decisions, a three-judge appellate panel upheld the verdict in favor of Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron in a suit brought by parents Melinda and Roderick Cromer...

