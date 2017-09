Warner Bros. Ordered To Give Stallone Film Profit Docs

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A California judge overseeing Sylvester Stallone’s suit accusing Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. of concealing his “Demolition Man” revenue share ordered the studio Wednesday to provide documents for the film’s other profit participants, saying the information is necessary for the actor to fully litigate his claims.



Wednesday’s decision by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge John P. Doyle granting Stallone’s motion to compel Warner Bros. to produce profit participant documents, along with others, came despite arguments from the studio that the action star was not entitled to...

To view the full article, register now.