9th Circ. Won't Revisit Key FCA Ruling Against Gilead

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. must face a whistleblower’s multibillion-dollar False Claims Act suit after the Ninth Circuit said Wednesday that it wouldn’t rehear the appeal en banc, despite pleas from Gilead that the circuit misinterpreted the U.S. Supreme Court’s Escobar decision.



The court turned down Gilead’s arguments that the decision to revive the suit effectively declared “open season” for FCA whistleblowers to target minor regulatory violations. Each member of the three-judge panel who ruled on the case in July denied the request, and no other judge on...

