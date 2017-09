Meningitis Pharmacy Treated ‘Donald Duck’ And Other Fakes

Law360, Boston (September 27, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts pharmacy linked to the deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak often sent drugs to doctors and clinics that were using clearly fake patients' names, a former employee said in the murder and fraud trial of one of the company’s top employees.



Steven Sanda, who checked orders at the Framingham-based New England Compounding Center, tried to catch phony patient names when he could, but the orders often came in so quickly that he or others would miss them, he testified at the trial of Glenn Chin, the...

