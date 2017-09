Senate GOP Not Ready For CFPB Arbitration Rule Repeal Vote

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Senate’s number two Republican on Wednesday told Law360 that a vote to nullify the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule eliminating class action bans on arbitration clauses was not ready to come to the floor.



Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said that Republicans were close to rounding up the votes to use the Congressional Review Act to eliminate the CFPB’s arbitration rule, but that more needed to be done to secure the 50 votes necessary to pass it.



"We are still working on this, but we...

